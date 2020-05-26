Dear Ascension Public Schools Families,

This message is to provide an update about high school graduation ceremonies this week. So far, it looks like the weather may allow us to continue our plans for traditional ceremonies in our stadiums. Thank you for your prayers and well wishes; please continue to send good thoughts for clear skies this week.

We have been working with our state and local officials for acceptable alternative plans should the weather force a change of venue. I am happy to share that Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment and the Lamar Dixon staff are arranging for all four high schools to have the option for a ceremony under the large outdoor pavilion at Lamar Dixon, which is connected to the 4-H Building. As this is an outdoor facility, State Fire Marshall Butch Browning has approved this alternative location for graduates and their ticketed guests.

Please know, the pavilion does not have stadium seating, so for this option graduates will be seated along with their ticketed guests. Each graduate and guests will be spaced six feet apart from other graduates and their guests. In addition, EATEL is set up to live webcast all four ceremonies regardless of location. To watch the St. Amant High, East Ascension High and Dutchtown High ceremonies, visit www.youtube.com/c/EATEL01. To watch the Donaldsonville High ceremony, visit www.youtube.com/c/AscensionPublicSchools. Details about each ceremony and decisions about locations will come directly from each school principal.

We are so very grateful for EATEL, Ascension Parish Government, Lamar Dixon, and the State Fire Marshall's Office for working very hard to help with our ceremonies. Also, a tremendous thank you goes to our school leadership teams who are planning to make this week's commencement ceremonies as special as possible for the Class of 2020.

Respectfully,

David Alexander, Superintendent

Ascension Public Schools