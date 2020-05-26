The global COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent statewide operating restrictions have caused an adverse effect on many businesses. Many small businesses have taken a large financial hit, with some not able to open again. On May 23 the Natchitoches Alligator Park announced that due to being closed for half of its season, they would be closing down permanently. The park issued the following statement on Facebook:

“I'm sorry, but due to the coronavirus and having to be closed for half of our season, we have decided to be closed permanently. We wish to thank all of our valued guests and the many others throughout these last 23 years for your annual/ regular visits. We feel like this is the right time for this decision and we thank you for your understanding. We will miss you all.”

Since the announcement, there has been an outpouring of support from those who have patronized the Alligator Park for years. Many of those commenting had questions regarding the future of the animals at the park, merchandise, and if the park itself was for sale.

The Natchitoches Alligator Park emphasized the following points to answer those questions:

The alligators will remain in place, and will continue to be fed.

The goats are for sale for $100 each.

Those buying six or more goats can get them for $75 each.

Gift shop merchandise is available for sale in bulk only at a discounted price.

The Natchitoches Alligator Park also announced that the entire park was for sale. Their post reads “the entire park can be purchased and the new owner would own all merchandise, property, buildings, equipment, alligators and other animals. The license then would transfer to the new owner and it could be reopened under new management.”

Any questions or comments can be directed to the park via email at bpap@alligatorpark.net.