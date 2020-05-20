Ten Ascension wrestlers have been named to the Baton Rouge area's All-Metro wrestling team.

There were some great performances by parish wrestlers this past season, and those performances continue to be acknowledged.

Leading the charge was one of the greatest performers the parish and the state have ever seen in East Ascension senior Trent Mahoney.

Mahoney closed out his incredible high-school career by accomplishing perfection. Despite moving up two weight classes to 170, he finished with an unblemished record of 83-0.

The 83 wins tied the state record for most victories in a single season. That was a record he set two years ago.

Mahoney won a state title for his weight class for a third season in a row.

Overall, he is the state record holder in most career wins with 295 and most career pins with 203.

Mahoney is a King University signee.

In addition to being named to the All-Metro first team, he was also named the All-Metro team’s Outstanding Wrestler.

Two other parish standouts made the first team. One of them was Trent Mahoney’s younger brother, Brad.

Brad Mahoney finished the year with a 71-8 record in the 152-pound division. He won a city championship and earned a fourth-place finish at the state meet.

The Mahoney brothers helped East Ascension secure a seventh-place finish at the state meet.

The other parish All-Metro first-team selection was St. Amant’s Corey Brownwell.

Brownwell went 67-5 this season, won the 138-pound city championship and finished third at the state meet. His performance helped the Gators earn a sixth-place finish, which was the best in the parish.

Brownwell’s win total for his career stands at 200.

Three of Brownwell’s St. Amant teammates made the All-Metro second team.

Ty Didier won the 113-pound city title. He finished the season with an overall record of 54-13.

Jacob Cardwell was the city runner-up at 132 pounds, and he finished fourth at the state meet. He was 47-12 this season.

Finally, Alex Newman was the city runner-up at 195. His overall record was 56-15.

Like St. Amant, three East Ascension wrestlers also made the All-Metro second team.

Josiah Wakefield earned a fourth-place finish at the state meet. In the 145-pound division, Wakefield was 38-10 this past season.

Teammate Santo Ramos was the city runner-up at 160 pounds. He finished the year with an overall record of 62-11.

Finally, Gavin Soniat made the All-Metro second team after earning a state runner-up finish at 285 pounds. His record for the year was 39-6.

There was one Dutchtown performer that made the All-Metro second team. That was Cole Mire.

Mire was the city runner-up at 106 pounds. He finished the season with a 26-11 record.

The Griffins came up with a 21st-place finish at the state meet.

The All-Metro Coach of the Year ended up going to Catholic of Baton Rouge’s Tommy Proschaska. He led the Bears to a city championship, their 19th city title in school history. Catholic also earned a third-place finish at the state meet.