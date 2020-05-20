Donaldsonville Mayor Leroy Sullivan announced plans to salute the local Class of 2020 graduates with a ceremony at City Hall.

Lee Melancon, who serves as Director of Community and Economic Development, has been assisting in organizing the special showcase. The activities are set for the week of May 25.

The Valedictorian and Principal of Donaldsonville High School are scheduled to appear Tuesday, May 26. The event will be broadcast live via the City of Donaldsonville Facebook page, beginning at 2 p.m.

The following morning, Wednesday, May 27 at 9 a.m., the DHS Valedictorian and Principal will be on KKAY radio.

The Ascension Catholic High School Valedictorians and Principal will be on Facebook Live at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 28.

The ACHS Valedictorians and Principal will be on KKAY as well, beginning at 9 a.m. Friday, May 29.

Melancon said proclamations for Class of 2020 Week will be presented to DHS Principal Marvin Evans and ACHS Principal Sandy Pizzolato. Framed certificates will be given to each Valedictorian.

Also, an honorary photo board will travel during the week to various locations. One will be stationary at City Hall. Two others will travel throughout the area.

Melancon said a Class of 2020 billboard will be located on Hwy. 3089 as traffic enters Donaldsonville from the Sunshine Bridge.

The Donaldsonville Area Chamber of Commerce will have both purple and gold and red and black bows available. Any donations collected would go toward the Chamber’s scholarship fund.

“We are very proud and honored for our graduates and sincerely hope this marks a new program that will grow in future years for our graduating seniors,” Melancon said.

In other matters:

City of Donaldsonville officials have been sharing information on its web site, www.donaldsonville-la.gov, and its social media accounts. Businesses in need of more information on reopening may contact Melancon at lee@visitdonaldsonville.org. Anyone who would like to speak during the public comment period of the City Council and Committee of the Whole meetings, can e-mail Melancon to participate. As the City of Donaldsonville transitions into reopening City Hall, masks will be required to enter the lobby. During the week of May 18, Sullivan will welcome Ascension Parish Mental Health Director Lisa Weber Curry to speak about mental health topics. Mayor Sullivan said Thursday the coronavirus testing site at Donaldsonville Primary School has continued to be open to the public. Tests are free for Louisiana adults who are 18 year old and up. As of Wednesday, a total of 1,514 tests were conducted at the west side site.