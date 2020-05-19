River Parishes Community College hosted a pinning ceremony for its 2020 Practical Nurse graduates, as an opportunity to share with their family and friends their achievements and academic success.

This Pinning Ceremony was conducted as a drive-through to ensure compliance with COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.

The Pinning Ceremony was conducted by RPCC Practical Nursing & Allied Health Program Coordinator Keisha E. Moore, RN CCHC, and RPCC Nursing Instructors Gretchen Schmidt, RN & Tanya Charles-Morris, RN.

Several RPCC faculty and staff assisted in facilitating the event, by directing participants on where to park. The event was broadcast on Facebook live, ensuring the extended families of the graduates could participate even though they could not attend.

“We wanted to make sure their families were able to share these experiences with them.” Moore said.