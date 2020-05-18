Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reports the arrest of Anthony Daggs, 47, of 422 Telegraph Street, Napoleonville, LA, on charges stemming from a soured domestic relationship.

Deputies responded to a call on or about March 26, 2020 and made contact with the complainant. Anthony Daggs and the victim had been in a relationship and during that period, Anthony Daggs produced private photographs of the victim not intended for public viewing and / or dissemination.

At the conclusion of the investigation, detectives secured arrest warrants for Daggs.

Anthony Daggs was arrested on Friday and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on charges of:

Video Voyeurism (Felony) Non-Consensual Disclosure of a Private Image

Anthony Daggs was released on a $2,500 bond.