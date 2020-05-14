As the school year comes to a rather abrupt end, high school seniors are busy preparing for their future. This means college applications, college paperwork and scholarships. Each year, one local DeRidder High School senior is awarded the prestigious Sunny Brown Scholarship by the DeRidder Study Club.

This year the Sunny Brown recipient is Ms. Darby Day. Darby is a DeRidder native and the daughter of Bubba and Mary Day.

Recipients of the Sunny Brown scholarship are distinguished for their academic excellence and service to the school and community during their high school years.

“I’m so humbled and blessed that I was able to receive this scholarship. It is such an honor,” Darby said when chatting with the Beauregard Daily News.

Looking forward, Darby plans to use the scholarship to help her obtain a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing.

“I’ve been accepted to McNeese State University to get my degree in Nursing,” Darby said. However, Darby’s goals and aspirations do not stop at a nursing degree. “I’d like to further my education after that and get my Master’s Degree with a focus in Psychiatric and Mental Health. I would someday like to manage a psychiatric hospital, but I’m taking it one degree at a time,” Darby shared.

It is safe to say DeRidder High School and its staff helped shape Darby into the bright young woman she is today, so we asked her to reflect on her time there.

“I really enjoyed science, particularly my Environmental Science class with Mr. Denney. I loved learning about the Earth and how humans have impacted it over time,” explained Darby.

When asked who her favorite teacher was, Darby said: “I wouldn’t say I had a favorite, but I had a few teachers that have impacted my outlook on life, including Mr. Green, Ms. Stout and Mr. Denney.”

Even with all of the accomplishments Darby has already made in her life, a cloud hangs over her Senior year and the memories she was making. The class of 2020 will be known as the class that graduated in the midst of a global pandemic. We asked Darby what it was like to be in that unprecedented situation.

“It has been really difficult. The hardest thing was not having any closure, because when I left school that (the day schools were closed by the La government) day, I had no idea that I would possibly never see any of my friends, teachers or be able to walk those hallways again,” shared Darby.

We asked her what lessons she has learned from the difficult times she has and her classmates have faced.

“It’s been a hard lesson, but I’ve learned to never take a moment for granted,” Darby said. “Before the pandemic, I expected that I had a few more months to spend with my classmates, but that time was taken away from me. It has been difficult, but we are learning to adapt to the situation.” Darby then added: “know that the Class of 2020 is stronger than any pandemic.”

We asked Darby if there was anything she would like to say to her classmates.

“A message to the Class of 2020: Although our time was cut short, I’ll always cherish the good times that we got to share together. We may not have gotten our whole senior year, but we have had our entire school career to make memories. Stay strong and know that we are going through it together,” she said.

We also checked in with Bubba and Mary Day for them to share just how proud they are of their daughter.

“We have been truly blessed to have such a kind and compassionate daughter,” said the Days. “We are so proud of her and know that she will make an impact on so many lives if she stays true to herself and follows her heart. We can’t wait to see what the future holds!”

About the Sunny Brown Scholarship and the DeRidder Study Club

In 1938, Lou Ceil Johnson-Brown graduated from DeRidder High School. Later, she and her husband enjoyed financial success. It was their wish that some of their estate would be used to endow scholarships. Thus they formed the Sunny Brown Foundation which now awards nine scholarships, all but one of which goes to students in California. The scholarships are valued at a minimum of $10,000 each.

Because Mrs. Brown always remembered her roots, she decided to grant one of the awards to a graduating senior at her alma mater, DeRidder High School.

The scholarship was first awarded to a D.H.S. student in 1992.

The Deridder Study Club oversees the selection process. Organized in 1932, the DeRidder Study Club was instrumental in the establishment of the Beauregard Parish Library and has always supported the library and its programs.

The club also maintains close ties to education. The Study Club remains the oldest all-women club in DeRidder.

Since 1933, the club has presented an award to the outstanding senior English student at DeRidder High School.

The DeRidder Study Club Sunny Brown Memorial Scholarship Committee works with DeRidder High School each year to implement and complete the application process.

The committee selects the top five applications and then submits them to the Sunny Brown Foundation Board in California which chooses the recipient.

The scholarship committee consists of DeRidder Study Club members and several school personnel.

The evaluators do not know the identity of the applications that they are scoring. DHS removes all demographic information and then assigns a letter to each application.

It is only after the scores have been tabulated that the evaluators know the names of the applicants.

The evaluators take the top five applications and then attach the names to them. Those five are sent to California where the members of the Sunny Brown Foundation committee choose the winner.

The process was set up this way in 1992 in order to keep the process as unbiased as possible.

Each part of the application is worth 25%--GPA, ACT score, resumes, and essays—four separate components.

There is no question that Darby, through all her hard work, has earned this prestigious award and will uphold the principles of both the scholarship and the Study Club throughout her academic career. Congratulations to Darby Day.