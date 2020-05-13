Crowds lined the streets in front of St. Amant High School as 2020 seniors paraded past last week.

Nearly 300 of the 486 graduating seniors rode in decorated vehicles as they paraded through the St. Amant community Wednesday morning.

This year’s seniors took a break from tradition as the school year ended amid the coronavirus pandemic. In past years, graduating Gators celebrated with playful water balloon fights in the school’s parking lot.

As schools have been closed for weeks. Last Wednesday would have been the last day of school for the seniors.

St. Amant Principal Beth Templet, along with assistance from school and community leaders, planned the event to help students celebrate.

“Our students missed several of the traditional senior year events due to the health crisis, so we just wanted to do something special in their honor,” Templet said. “Kids and parents were all smiles today and it was so great to see.”

Teachers were among the crowd cheering on the students with shakers and custom masks. Many families and supporters watched from their yards as the parade route stretched some two miles from the main campus to the school’s football stadium, The Pit. Lots of waves and cheers went up for the seniors along the way.

In order to maintain social distancing guidelines, students remained in their vehicles throughout the event.

Templet said the parade “went very smoothly thanks to tremendous help from the St. Amant Fire Department and the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.”

St. Amant will hold a modified graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020 on May 27.