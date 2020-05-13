In addition to earning all-district and All-Parish honors, both St. Amant's Blythe Babin and Dutchtown's Alyssa Abbott were named to the Division-I All-State team recently.

The praise and accolades aren't over just yet for two girl's soccer players in Ascension Parish.

In addition to earning all-district and All-Parish honors, both St. Amant's Blythe Babin and Dutchtown's Alyssa Abbott were named to the Division-I All-State team recently.

This All-State squad was put together by the Louisiana High School Soccer Coaches Association. Babin and Abbott were the only two female players in the parish to make the team.

Babin was one of the 17 standouts that made the LHSSCA All-State first team.

The senior had an amazing season for the Lady Gators. In addition to making first-team All-State, she was also named the District 4 MVP and the Ascension Parish MVP.

Babin and the Lady Gators went 15-6-2 during the regular season and claimed the District 4 championship.

They made the Division-I playoffs as the No. 11 seed. In the opening round, they cruised past Sulphur, 5-0, at home.

However, their season ended with a 4-1 loss on the road against sixth-seeded C.E. Byrd.

The other parish player to make the LHSSCA All-State squad was Abbott, a senior at Dutchtown. Abbott made the second team.

Like Babin, she had a heralded 2019 season. In addition to making All-State, Abbott was named the District 4 Offensive MVP, and she was also a first-team All-Parish selection.

She is a UL-Lafayette signee.

Dutchtown went 12-5-2 during the regular season and finished as the district's runner-up. This was good enough to earn them the No. 9 seeding in the Division-I playoffs.

In the opening round, they hosted No. 24 H.L. Bourgeois and rolled to a 4-0 shutout victory, pushing them through to the second round.

In second-round action, they went on the road to face eighth-seeded Lafayette, a team they had tied twice during the regular season.

Again, the two teams ended regulation deadlocked. And after overtime, it was still knotted up at 1-1. It had to go to penalty kicks. That's where Lafayette pulled out the victory.

The Offensive MVP on the LHSSCA's All-State team was Mandeville's Caroline Aertker, and the Defensive MVP was Northshore's Jordan Grigsby.

The Coach of the Year was Mandeville's Sean Esker.

The first-team selections were: Tanzanea Villacis (Baton Rouge), Mia Levermann (Byrd), Mary Foret (Central Lafourche), Stella French (Dominicon), Caroline Blais (Dominicon), Olivia Icamina (Dominicon), Caroline Aertker (Mandeville), Maggie Sides (Mandeville), Aubrey Olin (Mandeville), Janie Sigur (Mount Carmel), Jordan Grigsby (Northshore), Brooke Cutura (Northshore), Grace Murders (Northshore), Blythe Babin (St. Amant), Madison Corey (St. Joseph's) and Mary Ella White (St. Scholastica).

The second-team selections were: Chloe Folse (Central Lafourche), Sarah Hodson (Central Lafourche), Alyssa Abbott (Dutchtown), Emma Allen (St. Joseph's) and Hailly Waterhouse (St. Scholastica).