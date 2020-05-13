An investigation by the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office continues after the arrest of a Plaquemine snowball stand operator who was charged with more than 500 counts of video voyeurism.

Deputies arrested Clinton Brocksmith, 24305 Calvin St., was charged with 537 counts after detectives seized camera equipment from Zeke’s Snowball Stand on La. 1.

Brocksmith, 31, was arrested May 2 for voyeurism, but review of the images put 536 charges against Brocksmith, who had leased the snowball stand for the past 2 ½ years.

Deputies arrested Brocksmith after an employee discovered videos and photographs on an iPad used to process credit card payments.

Images showed males and females using the bathroom, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“A little girl saw it on there, called her mother and her mother called me,” Stassi said. “We then sealed it up after we got the proper search warrant to get everything.”

A parent of one of the employees has since filed a protective order against Brocksmith, according to Stassi.

Brocksmith remains in Iberville Parish Jail on $300,000 bond. The bond amount could increase, depending on when the picture was taken and the age of the person at the time, Stassi said.

Detectives are also investigating whether any of the images went online, he said.

“Depending on the age and the time it was taken, it could go from voyeurism to child pornography,” Stassi said. “If anything has been sent out, the bond would quadruple.

Deputies asked officials with the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office to investigate hard drives found at Brocksmith’s home.

Employees of Zeke’s Snowball Stand within the last two and a half years are asked to contact Major Ronnie Hebert with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Stassi also asked for anyone who hired Brocksmith to install cameras in their home, or hired Brocksmith to complete work in or around their home is urged to contact Major Hebert at (225) 385-9242.