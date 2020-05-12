Bullion Primary School teacher Tabitha Adams is a Semifinalist for Louisiana Teacher of the Year. A 29-year veteran educator, Adams has taught in Ascension Parish since 2006.



“This is awesome! Being recognized as a Louisiana State Teacher of the Year Semifinalist is quite an honor. We are so happy to be able to celebrate Tabitha’s recognition, which we know is a result of her excellent service to the children in our community," said Ascension Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander. "We continue to be grateful that we can enjoy the services of so many great teachers like her in our school district. Good luck, Tabitha! We are very proud of you.”



Originally from Thibodaux, Adams earned a bachelor's degree in elementary education from Louisiana State University. She began teaching at W.S. Lafargue Elementary in Thibodaux in 1991 until she moved to Ascension Parish in 2006.



Over the course of her 29-year career, Adams spent two years teaching writing to kindergarteners, first graders, second graders, third graders, and fourth graders. She has led a first-grade classroom for 27 years.



"I love working with children. I love the unpredictability of the classroom. There is truly never a dull moment! It is amazing to see my students light up when they understand something I am teaching them. It is so rewarding and fulfilling," said Adams. "I teach them, but they give me so much more in return."



Adams taught at Oak Grove Primary School from 2006 until 2008 when Prairieville Primary School (PVP) opened. She spent 10 years with the PVP Cardinals before moving to the new Buillion Primary School in 2019.



"In a profession that requires fortitude, perseverance, patience, passion, and creativity, Tabitha Adams possesses it all. Mrs. Adams is the teacher every child wants and is fortunate to have. She leads by example, demonstrating compassion and unwavering dedication to her students. She has high expectations for all students, as she sets rigorous individual goals for them, and she goes above and beyond to ensure that they are accomplished," said Buillion Primary School Principal Marguerite Guillot. "Mrs. Adams is a role model and inspiration for all."

The Louisiana Department of Education will announce teacher and principal of the year finalists in June and the winners in July at the Cecil J. Picard Educator Excellence Awards. Visit https://www.louisianabelieves.com/academics/award-programs for more information about the process.