District 30 State Senator Mike Reese (R-Leesville) announces the approval of critical grant funding for several important projects across the district. The projects receiving funding through either the Louisiana Local Government Assistance Program (LGAP) or the Community Water Enrichment Fund (CWEF) are:

Up to $35,000 in LGAP funding for electrical improvements to the Center Street Lift Station in the Vinton, La.

Up to $35,000 in LGAP funding for renovations to DeQuincy City Hall in DeQuincy, La.

Up to $143,000 in CWEF funding for various Waterworks projects in Beauregard Parish.

And, up to $35,000 in CWEF funding for the purchase and installation of waterlines, valves, and hydrants along U.S. Highway 90 in Vinton, La.

These grants, recently approved by Governor John Bel Edwards, provide local governments with the resources they need to make improvements to critical infrastructure projects especially those that meet important water management needs.

“One of our state’s greatest resources is its water supply,” said Sen. Reese. “How we manage this valuable resource is fundamental for our residents. I am honored to have played a part in ensuring this funding was awarded.”

The LGAP is a grant program that gives financial aid to local governments where there is no federal funding. It is for urgent matters and gives priority to issues of health, safety, and quality of life. The CWEF aims provide a source of funding to aid units of local government solely for the purpose of rehabilitation, improvement, and construction projects for community water systems to provide safe and clean drinking water.