In a joint statement today, the City of Gonzales and the Parish of Ascension announced that they have been working cooperatively to develop a plan for the gradual re-opening of area parks and recreational facilities.

They stressed that all reopening dates are contingent on the Governor’s stay at home order ending on May 15, and are subject to change pending additional state or federal guidelines.

May 11: All parks will reopen to patrons for activities that can safely adhere to social distancing standards, such as walking, fishing, and disc golf.

June 1: Tennis courts and basketball courts will be open for public use, however team play is restricted. Restrooms will be open and cleaned/serviced on a regular basis. If the Governor has declared it safe to do so, playgrounds and splash pads will be opened to the public.

(Note: The City of Gonzales will make a decision about re-opening their pool for the summer season if it is determined they can do so safely.) At this time facility rentals will begin opening for available dates after June 15.

June 15: All basketball courts, volleyball courts, and sports fields will reopen for team practices only. A set of rules/criteria will be established based on national best-practices guidelines for safe social-distancing while conducting team practices on the fields.