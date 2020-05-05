The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reminds the public to practice social distancing while utilizing the waterways and outdoors during the coronavirus pandemic.

The notice comes after LDWF agents have had to disband numerous gatherings that have exceeded the social distancing limit set by Gov. John Bel Edwards.



“We want people to enjoy the outdoors, but we want them to do it with social distancing in mind,” said Col. Sammy Martin, head of the LDWF Enforcement Division. “We don’t want boaters to tie up boats together or gather on the sand bars or beaches in large numbers. Our agents will separate those groups into smaller numbers in accordance with the governor’s Stay at Home order.”



According to the governor’s Stay at Home order, outdoor activity, including boating, is permissible as long as people keep six feet from each other and do not gather in groups larger than 10 people.



A link to the governor’s Stay at Home order can be found at https://gov.louisiana.gov/assets/Proclamations/2020/52-JBE-2020-Stay-at-Home-Order.pdf.



All hunting, fishing and boating regulations, license requirements and season dates for outdoor activities are still in place during the Stay at Home order.