The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that LA 621 will be closed at the intersection of LA 44 beginning Wednesday, May 13th. The closure will be approximately 200 feet west and 200 feet east of the intersection of LA 44 / LA 621. This closure is necessary to allow crews to do concrete patching along LA 621. The closure is anticipated to last approximately one month, weather permitting. A detour and appropriate signage will be in place to direct motorists.



No permit or oversize loads will be able to pass. Emergency vehicles will be accommodated through the intersection.



DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.