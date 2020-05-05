At the May 5 Unified Command Group teleconference of all Ascension Parish leaders, President Clint Cointment made a surprise announcement.

“I would like to officially promote Rachael Wilkinson to Director of our Ascension Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness,” Cointment said. “I couldn’t be more confident with my choice.”

Wilkinson has been with OHSEP in various capacities since 2008, and was named assistant director in 2013. She has been serving as acting director since August 2019. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Nicholls State University. She graduated from the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Command College in 2011, received management certification from the Louisiana Emergency Preparedness Association, and has been repeatedly recognized for her management of numerous emergency situations.

In his statement, Cointment added, “Rachael and her team have been the mainstay to my administration in dealing with this COVID 19 emergency. From coordinating the Unified Command Group calls, to staying in constant contact with our local and state agencies, Rachel has led the way for our Parish to get detailed information and questions answered.”

According to Cointment, Rachael Wilkinson also spearheaded obtaining the reusable masks that were donated by the Hanes company, and coordinated with local agencies to get them distributed to Parish residents. She also successfully, in under a week, was able to open the Ascension Parish COVID-19 testing site in Donaldsonville.