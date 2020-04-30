Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced on Monday, April 27 that due to the sustained drop in new cases of coronavirus reported in the last 17 days, health officials have given him the green light to begin phased reopening of Texas.

The Texas statewide “stay home” order expired yesterday Thursday, April 30, and beginning today Friday, May 1 there will be a phase 1 reopening of the state of Texas.

Phase 1 of the reopening allows restaurants, retailers, museums and libraries to reopen, provided they follow strict social distancing and hygiene protocols, it also includes lifting travel restrictions for people coming to Texas from Louisiana.

As of Friday, people who are coming to Texas from Louisiana or New Orleans will no longer need to self-quarantine for 14 days.

If you are in quarantine currently because of travel to Louisiana, your quarantine will be terminated as of Friday.

People traveling from California, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Washington, Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit and Miami must still adhere to a mandatory self-quarantine for 14 days after coming to Texas.