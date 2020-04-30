Shortly before noon on April 26, 2020, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a serious injury crash involving a motorcycle on LA Hwy 22 west of LA Hwy 1039 (Bear Island Rd.) in Livingston Parish. The crash ultimately resulted in the death of 65-year-old Richard Scott of Covington.

The preliminary investigation revealed the crash occurred as Scott was traveling westbound on LA Hwy 22 on a 2003 Harley Davidson Fat Boy. For reasons still under investigation, Scott failed to negotiate a curve and traveled off the roadway to the right. After exiting the roadway, the Harley Davidson struck a ditch, which resulted in Scott being ejected from the motorcycle.

Despite the fact that he was wearing a DOT approved helmet, Scott sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash. He was transported from the scene to a local hospital for treatment.

On April 29, 2020, Troop A was notified Scott succumbed to his injuries. Impairment is unknown at this time, but a toxicology sample was obtained from Scott for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Troopers encourage all riders to take an approved motorcycle safety course. These courses teach safe riding practices and help you apply safe riding strategies that can help reduce your chance of injury should a crash occur. Making good choices while riding a motorcycle, such as never driving while impaired and obeying all traffic laws, can often mean the difference between life and death.