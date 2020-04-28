The home of Duck Dynasty star Willie Robertson was attacked by a drive-by shooter on Friday afternoon in West Monroe. The shooter allegedly fired 8-10 shots at Robertson’s home where his son, daughter in law, and grandchild live. Thankfully, no one was harmed during the shocking assault. Two homes were struck during the shooting.

The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man who allegedly perpetrated the crime. OPSO deputies were able to identify the vehicle involved in the attack thanks to footage from a security camera.

Daniel King, Jr. of West Monroe was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated assault by drive-by shooting and one count of criminal neglect of family. No motive or reasoning has been released as to why King targeted the Robertson house.

King was subsequently booked into Ouachita Correctional Center. His bond was set at $150,000.