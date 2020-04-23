Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children (CASA) of West CenLa announced that Leesville Mayor Rick Allen joined them in their fight against child abuse. Allen officially deemed the month of April as Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month. Allen signed an official proclamation to signify the occasion.

Allen joins local Mayors in Rosepine and DeRidder who have made similar proclamations this month. April has been known nationally for being Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month since 1983, and it continues to be recognized to this day. These elected officials have partnered with CASA to make these proclamations, to educate the public and raise awareness about the needs of abused and neglected children.

Founded in 1977, CASA is a nationally recognized nonprofit organization dedicated to finding good homes for children who have been abused or neglected. CASA volunteers are appointed by the courts and advocate on behalf of these children, and are trained to represent the child’s best interests court. The mission of CASA of West CenLa is to “mobilize trained volunteers to advocate for the needs of abused and neglected children appointed by the courts.”

To volunteer or learn more information about CASA of West CenLa, contact them online at www.casawestcenla.org.