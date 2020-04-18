JRTC and Fort Polk command held its eighth Town Hall on Facebook Live to address concerns and provide updates during the COVID-19 pandemic.

JRTC and Fort Polk Commander Brigadier General Patrick Frank discussed the Department of Defense extending its stop movement, which was set to expire on May 11. A new 60-day ban on all non-essential domestic and international defense travel will keep soldiers in place in the states and overseas.

Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital Commander Colonel Jody Dugai says that the hospital will begin in-house testing on Monday for COVID-19.

"We've actually already received a second machine," she said. "It's a different type of machine called a GeneXpert versus the BioFire, which allows us to have additional testing capabilities. Right now, the ETA for it to be online and to have our lab technicians to be trained on it is about a week and a half. We need to make sure we have all the testing kits and all the personnel trained on the kits."

BJACH is slated to receive a machine to do antibody testing, however, there is no ETA on the arrival of that machine as of now.

COL Dugai announced that the next blood drive will be on May 1 and that they have already made 59 blood donations and three plasma donations from the April 8 blood drive.

Drive-thru testing for COVID-19 will no longer take place on the weekends and will only be available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.