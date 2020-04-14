BATON ROUGE -- Gov. John Bel Edwards issued the following statement as Louisiana’s death toll from COVID-19 surpassed 1,000 on Tuesday. At the state’s noon update, the Louisiana Department of Health reported 129 additional deaths, bringing the death total to 1,013. Not every death reported Tuesday occurred within 24 hours, as reporting to the state may take several days.

Gov. Edwards said:

“Today’s death count is the largest we have reported in a single day since this COVID-19 outbreak started and it brings the number of Louisianans we have lost to more than 1,000. That’s 1,013 people who are someone’s mother, father, sister, or brother or child or aunt or uncle. They are our neighbors, friends and coworkers. They are more than just a number on a report or graph, and as our fellow Louisianans, we all grieve alongside their families.

Our analysis shows that most deaths come 11.2 days after the onset of symptoms, which is why we must look at long-term data and trends. It is also why it is incumbent upon our people to follow the Stay at Home order, because just as the positive things we do now will save lives in the future, the negative things we do could threaten lives as well.”

For information and updates on COVID-19, Louisianans can visit coronavirus.la.gov and text LACOVID to 67283.