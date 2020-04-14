While Louisiana is under a Stay at Home order due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, many of us are on social media constantly as a distraction.

We’ve all taken those Facebook quizzes that may seem harmless, but they could also give scammers your personal information.

These quizzes usually ask silly or meaningless questions, but scammers can use that information against you.

Some quizzes will ask questions like:

“What is your mother’s maiden name?” “What is the name of the street you grew up on?” “When is your birthday?”

These are common security questions for banking and credit card accounts.

Sharing this information could possibly lead to your accounts being hacked, and your personal and financial information being stolen.

TIPS TO AVOID SOCIAL MEDIA SCAMS:

Be skeptical: Before you take a quiz, figure out who created it. Is it a brand you trust? Adjust privacy settings: Review your social media account’s privacy settings and be strict about what information you share. Remove personal details from your profile: Don’t share information like your phone number or home address on social media accounts. Don't give answers to common security questions. Monitor Friend Requests. Don't accept friend requests from people you don’t know.

Find our report a scam with our BBB Scam Tracker here: https://www.bbb.org/scamtracker/