Statewide effort will support Louisiana restaurants amid COVID-19 restrictions.

Louisiana has launched a new promotional campaign to support the state’s restaurant industry as stay-at-home and social distancing restrictions due to COVID-19 remain in place. LSU gymnastics Coach D-D Breaux is featured in the “Get It to Geaux” public service announcements now airing on television and radio throughout the state.

The PSA, filmed at an otherwise empty Baton Rouge seafood restaurant, can be viewed here.

With Gov. John Bel Edwards’ stay-at-home order remaining in effect at least through the end of April, gathering in public places such as restaurants is “out of bounds” for Louisiana residents, Breaux said. Instead, Louisiana residents are encouraged to place take-out or delivery orders from their favorite restaurants and enjoy them from the comfort and safety of their own homes.

“Supporting local business is great, but it’s a challenging time, so we have to be smart about how we do it,” the coach advises in the promotional message. “Eating out is not the right play to call right now. It will make a bad situation worse. We all have to play better defense.”

Gov. Edwards invited Breaux to speak at his daily news conference Friday to introduce the campaign. The governor thanked Breaux and echoed her call for making the fight against COVID-19 in Louisiana a “team” sport: “total effort, all members.” Breaux is the dean of LSU coaches, having led the women’s gymnastics team since 1978. Her Tiger squad was the national runner-up in 2019.