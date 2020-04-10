Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards ordered flags to be flown at half-staff over the Louisiana State Capitol until sunset on April 13, 2020, as an expression of respect for Rep. Reggie Bagala, who passed away from COVID-19 on Thursday.

Before he was elected to represent the people of House District 54, Rep. Bagala served his home parish of Lafourche as the parish administrator from 2014-2017, the parish council's auditor from 2017-2019 and then as the parish community services director.

"Yesterday, we lost a member of the Louisiana Legislature due to COVID-19. Newly elected Rep. Reggie Bagala spent his life making his community and south Louisiana a better place," Gov. Edwards said. "He was a devoted family man and public servant, and Rep. Bagala will long be remembered. I ask the people of Louisiana to keep his family in your prayers – as well as the families of all who have suffered due to this illness."

The governor's executive order can be found here.