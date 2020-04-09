The Vernon Parish Police Jury released another Coronavirus update. The VPPJ released the following information, printed in full

“Governor Edwards has extended his Stay at Home Order through April 30, 2020. The Vernon Parish Police Jury, the Vernon Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, and the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office reminds residents to continue to follow the guidelines put in place by the federal and state governments.

Stay at home as much as possible and limit your interactions with people outside of your household

Limit the number of trips that you take for essentials – 1 person, once a week.

The Centers for Disease Control recommends that you wear a face covering when going to crowded public places – such as grocery stores

Stay at least six (6) feet apart from others while in public

Wash your hands frequently for at least 20 seconds

Do not visit friends and family if there is no urgent need – if you do, practice safe social distancing

Do not visit loved ones in the hospital, nursing home, skilled nursing facility or other residential care facility, except for limited exceptions as provided on the facility websites

COVID-19 Mental Health Resources:

If you, or someone you know, is experiencing depression, fear, anxiety, or thoughts of suicide there are a number of resources available during this time of crisis. This is a difficult time for everyone, please reach out to someone - call a friend, a family member, or try one of these help lines.

Keep Calm During Covid-19: 1-866-310-7977

National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255

Centers for Disease Control Disaster Distress Helpline: call 1-800-985-5990, text

TalkWithUs to 66746, visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life- coping/managing-stress-anxiety.html

National Domestic Violence Hotline: call 1-800-799-7233

COVID-19 Resources:

Louisiana Department of Public Health: http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/ o COVID-19 questions are being answered by the Louisiana 211 Network – dial 211 or text 898-211

Centers for Disease Control: https://coronavirus.gov

World Health Organization: https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel- coronavirus-2019

Do your part. Stay at home. Only go out for essentials. Do not congregate. Practice social distancing.”