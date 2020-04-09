COVID-19 has sadly hit home. According to data released Wednesday by the Louisiana Department of Health, Beauregard Parish received its first death related to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Although no information has been publicly revealed about the victim, the surrounding community is in a state of shock and mourning. When The Beauregard Daily News made the original post confirming the death to the public, members of the local community expressed their thoughts and prayers for the victim’s family via Facebook. Within the first hour of the Facebook post, there were numerous reactions and comments.

As of this writing, the Louisiana Department of Health has reported over 17,000 positive cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana, with 23 positive cases reported in Beauregard Parish. In neighboring Calcasieu Parish, there are 191 positive cases with four deaths reported. In Vernon Parish, there are 11 positive cases. In Allen Parish, there have been 65 positive cases and five deaths.

The Centers for Disease Control advise that citizens should continue to implement the following mitigation practices when it comes to slowing the spread of the virus:

Clean your hands often

Avoid close contact

Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others

Cover coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect all frequently touched surfaces

For more information on mitigation and virus prevention methods, citizens are directed to log on to cdc.gov/coronavirus. For more information on the number of cases in Louisiana, citizens are also directed to log on ldh.gov/coronavirus.