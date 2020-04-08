Plaquemine Mayor Reeves urged residents not to ignore their utility bills during the coronavirus quarantine.

As a member of the Louisiana Energy & Power Authority (LEPA), City Light & Water – which services Plaquemine – does not fall under the mandates of the Louisiana Public Service Commission and does not have to adhere to orders not to cut off services, Reeves said.

“All members of LEPA agreed in a conference call to adhere to the cutoff policy,” he said. “We can’t afford to get behind.”

The Stay at Home compliance has also fallen into place with the method by which residents pay bills.

“People are just using a drop box or paying utility bills online,” Reeves said. “It’s gotten very quiet.”