BATON ROUGE -- Gov. John Bel Edwards signed a proclamation today related to unemployment and other issues related to the Louisiana Workforce Commission, as it seeks to manage the influx in unemployment claims due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The proclamation addresses various issues related to unemployment and workers’ compensation and also deems health care workers and first responders who work for the state as essential for purposes of the federal Family First Coronavirus Response Act.

Click here to read the proclamation.

OTHER ORDERS FROM THE GOVERNOR:

Gov. Edwards has issued a number of orders designed to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in Louisiana and flatten the curve. They are:

March 11: Original declaration of Public Health Emergency, restrictions

March 13: Transportation, health care, administrative

March 14: Restrictions on establishments, closures, legal deadlines

March 19: Education, health care, administrative

March 22: Stay at Home order

March 26: First responders, law enforcement

April 2: Extended the Stay at Home order to April 30

In addition, Gov. Edwards issued a proclamation on March 13 moving Louisiana’s elections, which can be found here.