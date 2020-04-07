The Beauregard Parish School Board’s frozen meal distribution will end on Thurs April 9 from 1:00-3:00.

Beauregard Parish students can pick up 5 frozen breakfast and 5 frozen lunches.

Meal delivery for students will continue, and sign ups have been extended until April 9.

Meal delivery service through Healthy School Food Collaborative and Beauregard Parish will begin as soon as permits are approved, which is expected to be soon.

The last frozen meal service distribution is available at Carver Elementary, DeRidder Junior High School, East Beauregard Elementary, South Beauregard Elementary, Merryville High School and Singer High School.

Meal delivery sign up can be filled out at the district website, beau.k12.la.us.







