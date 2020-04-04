On Thur April 2 the Beauregard Parish School Board confirmed the extension of school closures until, at least, April 30.

Louisiana public schools will remain closed for the rest of the month, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced at a Thursday press conference shortly after the state department of education told school districts that high school seniors could finish school remotely.

“School closures will continue through April the 30th,” he said.

“I can tell you the Department of Education is in the process of determining what will happen after April 30.”

“They’re going to come out with an announcement soon and I really don’t want to get in front of them,” Edwards said. “I don’t believe you are going to see folks retained unnecessarily.”

Superintendent Tim Cooley confirmed that Beauregard Parish schools will be closed until, at least, April 30 and the BPSB website is being updated.

The extension takes the statewide closure within weeks of the end of the 2019-20 school year calendar for many schools across the state. It’s not yet clear if the state Department of Education is considering recommending keeping schools closed through the end of the academic year.

The department said diplomas are still scheduled to arrive at schools on time and that schools are responsible for graduation plans, either virtually or when it’s safe to hold ceremonies.

The department will soon issue further guidance for schools on promotion in elementary and other grades.

The BPSB also announced that there will be no committee meetings during April 2020.

Continue to monitor the website beau.k12.la.us for more information.