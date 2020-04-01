Proclamation that eases medical licensure laws to make it easier for health care professionals out of state to come to Louisiana to practice during the COVID-19 outbreak and directs funerals to occur as expeditiously as possible, among other things.

Gov. John Bel Edwards signed a proclamation that eases medical licensure laws to make it easier for health care professionals out of state to come to Louisiana to practice during the COVID-19 outbreak and directs funerals to occur as expeditiously as possible, among other things.

“I am so incredibly grateful for our medical professionals here in Louisiana and those from other states who have volunteered to come to our state and help,” Edwards said. “We desperately need these professionals to join our local health care heroes to fight COVID-19 in Louisiana.”

Additionally, the proclamation makes clear that funeral services can and should be conducted as expeditiously as possible and that the 10-person limit applies for those services.

Health care workers from out of state can get free flights through Delta Airlines into Louisiana to help as medical volunteers. First, they should register at LAVA.DHH.louisiana.gov. People who want to take advantage of this in Louisiana should email LHA-HealthPro@lhaonline.org.

To read the proclamation, click here here.