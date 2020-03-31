Recently, the All-District 7-1A boys and girl's teams were released. In all, six players from Ascension Parish made the cut.

Three weeks ago, the high-school basketball season ended just in the nick of time. Teams were able to play their state title games right before the LHSAA suspended the rest of prep athletics due to the spread of the Coronavirus.

And now with the season in the rearview mirror, it's time to celebrate the great individual performances from the year.

For the girls, there were two selections from the area, and both of those selections played for Ascension Catholic.

The Lady Bulldogs had their share of struggles this season. They finished with an 8-16 record and missed the playoffs. However, they saw tremendous play from a duo of underclassmen.

Freshman Kaitlyn Brooks was a first-team All-District 7-1A selection. Brooks also made the all-district team last season as an eighth-grader.

Joining her on the squad was sophomore Laine Comeaux. She was a second-team selection.

The District 7-1A MVP was St. John's J'Nyria Kelly, and the district's Defensive Player of the Year was East Iberville's Kadijah Lucas.

The league's Coach of the Year was East Iberville's Mark Temple.

East Iberville took home the District 7-1A title and reached the state quarterfinals, where they met league counterpart White Castle. White Castle won the game to reach the semifinals, but there, they were eliminated by Delhi.

For the boys, Ascension Catholic had three players that made the All-District 7-1A squad.

The Bulldogs had a productive season under head coach Kylon Green. They finished with a regular-season record of 17-13. Eight of their losses came against upper-classification schools.

Ascension Catholic was also forced to play the latter half of the season without starting senior guard Demontray Harry, who sustained an ankle injury.

The Bulldogs made the playoffs as the No. 10 seed in Division IV, but in the opening round, they were eliminated on the road by seventh-seeded Metairie Park Country Day.

Ascension Catholic had two first-team selections on the all-district team. One of them was sophomore forward J'Mond Tapp--who was named the District 7-1A Defensive Player of the Year.

Also making the first team was sophomore guard Troy Cole. Making the second team was sophomore guard Demarco Harry.

Ascension Catholic wasn't the only team from the parish to field someone on the District 7-1A squad. Ascension Christian also had a player make the team.

The Lions went 9-16 this season and missed the playoffs, but they got consistent scoring from senior guard Derrick Varnado. Varnado was a first-team selection on the all-district squad.

The District 7-1A MVP was East Iberville's Keyon Giror, and the league's Coach of the Year was White Castle's Troy Green.

Of the District 7-1A teams, East Iberville had the longest playoff run. The Tigers reached the Class 1A state quarterfinals, but they were eliminated by third-seeded Lincoln Preparatory School.

Lincoln went on to reach the Class 1A state title game, where they lost to top-seeded North Central.