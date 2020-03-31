Chateau D'ville Rehab and Retirement in Donaldsonville has a total of 11 residents with COVID-19, adding six cases to the previous five initially reported by the Louisiana Department of Health.

Chateau D'ville Rehab and Retirement in Donaldsonville has a total of 11 residents with COVID-19, adding six cases to the previous five initially reported by the Louisiana Department of Health.

According to the Priority Management's CEO Matt Machen, the six new patients have been moved into isolation. The first group of five patients have been receiving medical care at the facility, located at 401 Vatican Drive in Donaldsonville.

On March 23, LDH released information on Chateau D'ville as the second cluster of cases found in the state. The first was Lambeth House, an independent and assisted living community located at 150 Broadway Street in the Uptown area of New Orleans.

As of noon March 30, LDH identified coronavirus clusters in 28 long-term care facilities in the state. To put the figure into context, Louisiana has a total of 436 nursing homes and adult residential care facilities.

A cluster is identified as two or more cases that appear to be connected, according to LDH.

Chateau D’ville, operated by Priority Management, is a 141-bed skilled nursing facility which provides physician-directed short- and long-term care with 24-hour nursing and rehabilitation services, according to the for-proft company’s web site. Priority Management operates 21 skilled nursing facilities throughout Louisiana and Texas.