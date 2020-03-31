Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin is alerting business owners of fraudulent letters being mailed to businesses indicating an “annual report renewal.”

BATON ROUGE -- Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin is alerting business owners of fraudulent letters being mailed to businesses indicating an “annual report renewal.” The letter directs owners to mail payments in the amount of $125 to C.P.S. This letter is not from the Louisiana Secretary of State's Commercial Division and should be immediately discarded.

In past years, Commercial Division customers also have received correspondence from Corporate Records Service, Louisiana Corporate Compliance Business Services and Corporate Compliance Company. These companies are also not affiliated or associated with Louisiana state government in any way.

Business owners are encouraged to view their annual report renewals through the geauxBiz portal or contact the Department of State’s Commercial Division for more information at 225.925.4704 or commercial@sos.la.gov.

Additionally, Secretary Ardoin reminds owners to subscribe to the department’s commercial email notification system aimed at protecting businesses from fraud and identity theft. Anyone can sign up for the system, which generates messages regarding changes to commercial entities, non-governmental correspondence, office closures and most importantly, warnings involving possible fraudulent activity.

Subscriptions to the system are complimentary and voluntary, individuals are able to easily register via the website while viewing a corporation record. Once subscribed under the specified entity, notifications will be sent if any changes are made to the company. In addition, the system will generate a message if an annual report is not filed on time; a business is not in good standing; or a business is revoked. Subscribers can also opt to receive messages via text.