Agency calls off its biggest fundraiser to ensure the community's safety and thanks supporters.

To All Our Dancing For A Cause 2020 Sponsors, donors, and Participants,

We hope all is well with you and your families at this critical time.

COVID-19 has affected and continues to affect our entire community. It is with a sad and heavy heart, that we are announcing the cancellation of Dancing For A Cause 2020. While this is our largest fundraiser and the largest event in Ascension Parish, we feel it is necessary to move forward with this decision to ensure everyone’s safety and well-being during this critical time. Thank you for your consideration to support this 2020 event. We have high hopes that we will have your continued support when Dancing For A Cause is back! At this time we share your economic hardship and concerns. We pray that everyone stays safe and healthy through this crucial period and will soon be back to full economic recovery.

Please practice social distancing, wash your hands frequently, use proper protection equipment when in public and stay home (if possible) unless it is absolutely necessary that you have to leave your home.

We want you to know that your outpouring of supplies for our individuals through Cram the Van (2019) has been lifesaving to the people we support. We reached out to some of you last week for personal protective equipment and you responded. Thank you! Our staff continues to do everything possible to provide quality services to our individuals. We appreciate you and covet your prayers.

While our office does not have regular business hours, please know we are learning to continue our services in a different way. Our staff is available to answer your questions.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact PR/Marketing Director/Special Events Coordinator, Sharon Morris at sharon.morris@thearcea.org or Executive Director, Liz Fussell at liz.fussell@thearcea.org.