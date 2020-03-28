Leesville Rehabilitation Hospital and TriParish Rehabilitation Hospital, with campus locations in DeRidder and Leesville, have suspended patient visitations.

The hospitals are working in conjunction with the State of Louisiana and Department of Health in taking critical steps to ensure public health and safety.

“We apologize for the inconvenience, but our patients’ safety is first and foremost,” says Angela Williams, CEO of TriParish Rehabilitation Hospital. “We want to ensure that our hospitals are following all federal and state guidelines to keep our patients and their families safe.”

According to Jack Causey, CEO of Leesville Rehabilitation Hospital, outside support is a vital part of a patient’s rehabilitation process, so they are still encouraging visits at both hospitals – but through virtual means. “Virtual visits are a safe alternative to on-site visits,” he says.

The hospitals suggest visiting patients through virtual applications such as FaceTime, Skype, or Google Duo. Each patient has been assigned a staff member who will help coordinate visiting efforts if needed.

In addition, visitors can call the hospitals for more information or support at:

Leesville Rehabilitation Hospital -- 337-392-8118

TriParish Rehabilitation Hospital -- 337-462-8880

“We want to thank the community for their understanding and cooperation in the matter as we all work through this together,” Williams says.

Both hospitals are part of ClearSky Health, a premier rehabilitative healthcare provider. Combined, the hospitals treat nearly 800 patients with disabling injuries and illnesses every year in the community.