A DeRidder store is preparing for a hefty milestone.

Simmons Tractor and Hardware is coming up on over eight decades in business. The store opened in 1935 — March 27, 1935 to be exact.

It’s an easy date to remember for Mary Lou Simmons Jantz because she was born a day earlier — March 26, 1935.

Mary Lou’s father, Eldridge, and uncle, Willie, started the business. It was located on East First Street across from the Calcasieu Mercantile Building. In 1962, the brothers dissolved their partnership. Willie stayed at the old location and Eldridge moved to where the store is today, at 601 East First Street.

Son-in-law Eugene Jantz came into partnership with Eldridge in 1962. Shannon Jantz (Eugene and Mary Lou’s son) came into partnership in 1979 and is the current owner.

Mary Lou’s mother, Mary Verda, was the bookkeeper for many years.

Like her own children, Mary Lou said she grew up at the store. She remembers playing among the merchandise, even sitting on the saddles. She was a cute salesgirl, she said.

She also remembers going into the nearby Daiy’s Cafe for their tasty hamburgers.

Saturday, she said, was the big “town day” for everyone in the parish, especially the many area farmers the store served. Saturday was such an occasion, in fact, her father would wear a suit.

For a long time, the store sold John Deere tractors. Today, they sell Kubota.

The Simmons family is an old Beauregard family. Mary Lou’s grandfather, Clint Simmons, was a sheep farmer in the parish.