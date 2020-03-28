If you ask Brent Easter when he started his first business, he will say his first farm he built out of pretzels at seven years old, ironically named Rabbits' Ranch.

Rabbits’ Ranch has come a long way since Brent’s pretzel farm dreams.

Today Rabbits’ Ranch, located in DeRidder, is the dream of Brent and Madie Easter.

Rabbits’ Ranch brings local, fresh, grass-fed beef to local families, without the hormones.

“My wife was in tears one day walking through WalMart and saw the grocery carts being full of sugars. She said Brent whatever we do we are going to stop this, we are going to help this. We are going to make a change, even if it's a small change,” says Brent.

Madie, a physical therapist with a passion for nutrition, wanted people to Eat Better and Feel Better.

And the mission for Rabbit’s Ranch is just that.

The relationship between Brent and Madie and how much work they put into this dream is reflected in the work they put into their cows, Rabbit’s meat, and their ranch.

“Rabbits' Ranch beef is a family business. We are patriots. We are Christians. This business is about looking at what gifts this life affords us, and using those gifts to our best abilities to help our neighbors,” says Madie Easter.

Brent Easter is a 22 year veteran of the United States Army, and Madie Easter is currently still serving her country in Korea.

Giving back to their community is part of the Easters’ mission.

Brent will tell you that his wife is a cow whisperer, while Madie will tell you her husband is a bee charmer.

“Some might say Brent and I are like oil and water in every single aspect except hard work and our passion for bringing grass-fed beef to local families,” says Madie.

This dream has been a slow process for the Easters.

“The military teaches us to train to standard, not to time,” says Madie.

Brent wanted to make sure that the timing was right, to not get too big too fast.That is something hard ingrained in Brent Easter.

The beginnings of Rabbit’s Ranch were small.

“Brent and I made a decision to fulfill our dreams of having a grass-fed beef business 3 years prior to Brent completing 22 years in the service. We just started doing what we do best. Working hard. We spent every spare cent on farm equipment and cows,” says Madie.

Rabbits’ Ranch started off with 2-3 cows.

Brent did one small favor, in trade for horse hay, helping with cows and the dream began.

“We have been mentored by the Mennonites who practice natural farming methods. I'd argue there are better ethics in their way of farming than the price tag of over-regulated organic products. Rabbits' Ranch Beef can take no credit for any of this without the mentorship and education by Wayne and Marge Litwiller,” says Madie.

Everything is grown on the Ranch, from the cattle to the grain.

The Easter’s went to the State and USDA and became legal to raise and sell local farm fresh beef in Nov 2016.

“Here is what you are buying if you choose to buy from Local Grass-Fed Rabbits' Ranch Beef:

Open grazing with no containment,

Natural breeding methods without hormones or artificial insemination,

We don't cattle prod or ‘COWBOY UP’. We want minimal stress for the cows. We stick to very rigorous patterned schedules so the cows usually know what we are asking of them. We use mostly body language, although usually, it requires an extreme amount of patience and creative use of corrals and gates to sort cows calmly,

I personally name each cow. I commit myself to them as they, in turn, provide nourishment to my body. I do not take that responsibility lightly.

All feed is grown directly on the farm,” explained Madie Easter.

Rabbits’ Ranch beef is available for purchase through their Facebook Page Rabbits’ Ranch and Rabbits’ Ranch website by the quarter, half or whole cow.

Ranch cut packages are also available, where customers can choose how they want their meat butchered.

The Easters will meet you at Get Healthy 9:00 AM Saturday mornings and buy your coffee while you do your cut sheet, or you can purchase Rabbits’ Ranch meat from Get Healthy.

Customers can also do a cut sheet online, or the Easters’ will come to you.

“We want to take all the fast pace out of it. We know that they just want their beef,” says Brent.

Beef from Rabbits’ comes vacuum-sealed, packed, wrapped and delivered to your house.

A customer service aspect that only furthers Easter's dedication to their community.

It is also available for purchase at Soileau’s Cajun Specialty Meats. in DeRidder.

“If you are considering buying local grass-fed beef, from a 22-year veteran, delivered to your doorstep, USDA certified and individually packaged/vacuum-sealed, with options of customizing your cuts to meet your families needs…Please consider ordering from Rabbits' Ranch Beef. We would be honored to be at your supper table,” says the Easters’.

Orders can be placed on Rabbits’ Ranch website www.rabbitsranchbeef.com, as well as view cut sheets and learn about the family behind the beef.