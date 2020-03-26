Commissioner Jim Donelon issued Emergency Rule 38 to address the statewide public health emergency declared by Gov. John Bel Edwards to exist in the state of Louisiana as the result of the imminent threat posed to Louisiana citizens by COVID-19.

“I have issued Emergency Rule 38 to address the interruption of domestic insurance producer’s ability to sit for licensing exams or submit fingerprints due to the stay at home order currently in place throughout Louisiana,” said Donelon. “This rule provides guidance for obtaining temporary licensure, defining eligibility for this temporary license, the duration of temporary licenses and the process for conversion of same to permanent licenses under this order.”

In summary, Emergency Rule 38:

Provides Louisiana residents making application for a producer license for lines of insurance with a pre-licensing requirement an opportunity for temporary licensure. Applicants must have completed a Louisiana approved pre-licensing course no more than 12 months in advance of application. Requires the submission of a producer license application using the National Insurance Producer Registration (NIPR) at www.nipr.com. Upon completion of the NIPR application process, the applicant shall submit a written request to be issued a temporary license along with other documentation by email to producerlicensing@ldi.la.gov. Prohibits applicants for temporary licensure from having a previous felony conviction.

The full text of Emergency Rule 38 can be found here.