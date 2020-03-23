Based on the guidance from Gov. John Bel Edwards' order for the closing of all non-essential retail establishments, Tanger Outlets Gonzales has asked its tenants to comply at 5 p.m. today and until further notice.

Tanger officials will continue to monitor developments and communicate changes as they occur.A center team and security presence remains on site. Retailers may still schedule deliveries and access the stores as needed. Changes to center hours will be posted on tangeroutlets.com.