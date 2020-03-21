I’m ‘SAMMY J’ and I’M LOOKING FOR A HOME!

But, I’m stuck in the pound,

If you cannot take me forever, a foster will do!

I just need a second chance.

‘Sammy J’ was brought in with his brother Duke.

‘Sammy J’ is around 1 year old.

He is a cur mix.

He was shy when he was first brought in, but has come around to being a goofy boy.

His underbite adds to his charm.

‘Sammy J’ is not a fan of chickens.

To foster for a little while contact 913-553-0833.

Contact Beauregard Animal Services at 337-463-3281 to adopt ‘Sammy J’.

If you cannot foster or adopt, please consider donating medicines such as wormer, bathing supplies and other dog necessities to the shelter.

Save a life, ADOPT!