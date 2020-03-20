In light of the COVID-19 public health emergency, the state of emergency declaration issues by Gov. John Bel Edwards on March 13, the recommendations issues March 12 by the Louisiana Supreme Court and the emergency declaration by Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment on March 13, the 23rd Judicial District Court and Ascension Parish Court issue the following Order for the parishes of Ascension, Assumption and St. James.

In consideration of public health recommendations to reduce the risk of exposure to the virus and slowing the spread of the disease while balancing the need to maintain access to Louisiana courts,

The 23rd Judicial District Court and Ascension Parish Court, along with the Ascension, Assumption and St. James clerks of court, will be open from 8:30 a.m. ti 1 p.m, Monday through Friday commencing March 20 through April 3. The court will continue to hear emergency and/ortime-sensitive matters in criminal and civil cases as determined by each judicial division. If you have any questions concerning a caseand/or court appearance, contact the appropriate judge’s office as follows:

Judge Verdigets - Division A, Judge Turner, Judge Stromberg - Division C, Judge Lanoux - Parish Court and Hearing Officer Pat Douglas at (225) 621-8500; Judge Kliebert — Division B at (225) 562-2280; or Judge St. Pierre (Ad Hoc) Division D at (985) 369-8001.

March 23

Jason Verdigets, Chief Judge

Erin Wiley Lanoux, Judge, Ascension Parish Court