President Donald Trump announced to the press on Wednesday that his administration will immediately suspend all evictions and foreclosures.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development made the decision to suspend evictions and foreclosures to give relief to renters and homeowners during the global pandemic. The suspension runs through the end of April.

Governor John Bel Edwards followed suit in his press conference on Wednesday where he too stated that Louisiana would be suspending all foreclosures and evictions in the state. The move by state and federal officials to suspend evictions and foreclosures is a response to the many Americans whose jobs and income have been negatively impacted by the global pandemic.

“Today’s actions will allow households who have an FHA-insured mortgage to meet the challenges of COVID-19 without fear of losing their homes, and help steady market concerns,” said HUD Secretary Ben Carson. “The health and safety of the American people is of the utmost importance to the Department, and the halting of all foreclosure actions and evictions for the next 60 days will provide homeowners with some peace of mind during these trying times.”

Federal Housing Commissioner Brian Murphy also made statements on Wednesday emphasizing the uncertainty of the outbreak and his desire to give relief to citizens affected.

Murphy said “This is an uncertain time for many Americans, particularly those who could experience a loss of income. As such, we want to provide FHA borrower households with some immediate relief given the current circumstances. Our actions today make it clear where the priority needs to be.”

For more information log on to www.HUD.gov.