On March 18 the Beauregard Parish School District released online learning resources for at home learning during the COVID-19 break and information on internet access for students affected.

The online learning resources can be found on the BPSB website, beau.k12.la.us.

Each school will also have learning information on their website directed at their students as well.

If a student is unable to access these online resources contact the school’s principal or school board, and a faculty list has been provided on the district's website.

Instructional Resources to Encourage Learning Opportunities at Home During School Closure

In order to assist parents and students we are including the following instructions to assist in learning opportunities for all Beauregard Parish students.

Please refer to teacher webpages and/or Google Classroom as your first resource.

The buttons included on this page are linked to supplemental resources to enhance at-home learning. We have included sites and links posted under each grade button to assist our students with learning opportunities utilized during regular school and during this time of necessary school closure.

Teachers may refer parents and students to sites on this list.

Internet Access for Students:

Limited income households can apply for $5 to $10 per month internet access (AT&T Access, CenturyLink Lifeline).

Charter Communication will offer free Spectrum broadband and Wi-Fi access for 60 days to households with K-12 and/or college students who do not already have a free subscription.

Cox Communications is offering

• Limited-time, first month free of Connect2Compete service, 9.95/month thereafter

• Until May 15, 2020, provide phone and remote desktop support through Cox Complete Care at no charge

• Resources for discounted refurbished equipment through our association with PCs for People

• A Learn from Home toolkit for schools, including instructions on how to fast-track eligible students without internet access

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai has launched the Keep Americans Connected Pledge, which many broadband carriers have signed. For the next 60 days, its core provisions will:

• Not terminate service to any residential or small business customers because of their inability to pay their bills due to the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic;

• Waive any late fees that any residential or small business customers incur because of their economic circumstances related to the coronavirus pandemic; and

• Open its Wi-Fi hotspots to any American who needs them.

The link breaks down learning resources for Pre- K-2nd Grade students, Grades 3-5 students, Grades 6-12 students, EL students and special education students.

“The Beauregard Parish School Board will provide online educational resources to encourage learning at home during this closure. Our instructional staff are dedicated to supporting families as they work on educational activities at home. If you wish to contact your child’s teacher, you may do so via the Faculty Directory on your child’s school website.” the BPSB posted on the district website.

Here are other free learning resources to keep students learning during the break:

Redeem code SCHOOL7771 for FREE access to ABCmouse.com Early Learning Academy, Adventure Academy, and ReadingIQ while schools are closed.

www.ABCMouse.com/Redeem for Early Learning Academy (Preschool Through 2nd)

www.ReadingIQ.com/Redeem for Reading IQ (for children in Preschool through 6th)

www.AdventureAcademy.com/Redeem for Adventure Academy (3rd through 8th)

These will cover all subjects for pre-k through 12th grade including typing and Spanish.

FREE Scholastic Learn From Home www.scholastic.com/learnfromhome.

FREE children's literacy resource featuring famous storytellers reading books aloud. Each video includes an activity guide with lessons for K-5 students to do at home. https://www.storylineonline.net/

www.ixl.com is going to be one of your most comprehensive sites for ALL grades and they offer a 30 day free trial

www.education.com

www.brainpop.com

www.brainpopjr.com

www.prodigygame.com

www.xtramath.com

www.khanacademy.com

www.allinonehomeschool.com

www.spellingcity.com

www.starfall.com

www.coolmath.com

www.funbrain.com

www.learninggamesforkids.com

www.adventureacademy.com

www.readingeggs.com

www.adaptedmind.com

www.coursera.com

www.abcya.com

www.turtlediary.com

www.grammaropolis.com

Youtube Channels for core learning:

Peekaboo Kids: https://www.youtube.com/user/Peekaboo

Mathantics: https://youtu.be/RVYwunbpMHA

NumberRocks:https://youtu.be/wwekMIqb55s

Alpha Blocks: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_qs3c0ehDvZkbiEbOj6Drg

Story Bots: https://www.youtube.com/user/storybots

Youtube channels for stories, songs and crafts (good for preschoolers and crafty kids that may go stir crazy; most don't require anything special from the store)

Jack Hartmann Kids:https://www.youtube.com/user/JackHartmann

Dolly's Stories KIDS:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXlOesa1twbhiVSF09QCRsA

Pinkfong!https://www.youtube.com/user/SmartBooksMedia

5 Minute Crafts PLAY: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC57XAjJ04TY8gNxOWf-Sy0Q

Art for Kids Hub: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cQXvBKUDinE

Science/History channels and websites:

Science Max: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0PHcnoYXHHY

SciShow Kids: https://www.youtube.com/user/scishowkids

National Geographic Kids: https://kids.nationalgeographic.com/

You can live stream video through NASA: https://www.nasa.gov/nasalive

Live Cams of animals in different habitats all over the world, streaming in real time:

https://explore.org/…/currently-live/manatee-cam-under-water

Sites with games so your kids won't even feel like they are doing school!

http://www.smartygames.com

https://www.splashlearn.com

http://www.mathblaster.com/

http://www.sheppardsoftware.com

http://www.knowledgeadventure.com

https://www.mathplayground.com

http://www.cookie.com

Printable worksheets if you don’t want them online:

https://www.greatschools.org/gk/worksheets/

https://www.123homeschool4me.com/home-school-free-printabl…/

https://www.jumpstart.com/parents/worksheets

https://www.scholastic.com/…/free-printables-for-all-ages

Please follow the Beauregard Parish School Board District website for more information at https://beau.k12.la.us/.