On March 14, 2020, shortly before 7:45 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a two-vehicle crash on US Hwy 171 near LA Hwy 12 and US Hwy 190 in Ragely, LA. The crash claimed the life of 41-year-old Nicolous F. Bellard of Ragley, LA.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2007 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck, driven by Bellard was traveling south on US Hwy 171. For reasons still under investigation, the Chevrolet struck the rear left side of a 2014 Kia Optima that was in front of it. After striking the Kia, the Chevrolet ran off the left side of the roadway, entered the center median, and overturned. The driver of the Kia was able to come to a stop on the right side shoulder of the roadway.

Bellard was restrained at the time of the crash and sustained serious injuries. He was transported to a local hospital, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the Kia was properly restrained and received minor injuries. A toxicology sample was obtained from the driver and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Troopers would like to take this opportunity to remind motorists to always make good decisions while operating motor vehicles. Never drive while impaired, fatigued, or distracted, always ensure every occupant is properly restrained, and follow all traffic laws. While not all crashes are survivable, taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death.

Troop D has investigated 5 fatal crashes resulting in 5 deaths in 2020.