FORT POLK, La. — On Feb. 22, three paratroopers from the 1st Battalion (Airborne), 509th Infantry Regiment traveled to Monticello, Florida, to celebrate WWII veteran Thomas Wimberly’s 100th birthday.

Thomas Wimberly was born in Cochran, Georgia, on Feb. 22, 1920, and was 21 years old when he enlisted in the United States Army on Sept. 11, 1941. He completed basic training in Texas and volunteered to become a paratrooper, receiving his airborne wings on Mar. 7, 1942.

Three months later, he traveled by train to New York to board the Queen Elizabeth. During the next two years, he participated in both the Algeria-French Morroco and Tunisia campaigns. A highlight from his service was his part in Operation Torch, the Anglo-American invasion of French North Africa.

On Nov. 15, 1942, he jumped with the 2nd Battalion, 509th Infantry Regiment into the Youks Les Baines, Tunisia. The unit’s mission was the seizure of the airfield at Youks Les Baines, which later played a critical part in the fight against the Nazi Afrika Korps.

Staff Sgt. Shane Bowers, Staff Sgt. Dino Paren, and Pvt. Thomas Harrell spent two hours at a church in Monticello, Florida, celebrating Wimberly’s birthday with friends, family and people from the local community, many of whom were also veterans. They enjoyed stories of Wimberly’s time in the Army, to include the time he had to jump out of a plane at only 300 feet.

“It’s great to support World War II veterans, and he was very appreciative to see representatives from the 509th,” said Bowers, a squad leader from 1st Platoon, Able Company.

“As the number of World War II veterans lessens, getting the opportunity to spend time with Mr. Wimberly was a rare and rewarding experience for Geronimo.”

Despite being 100 years old, Wimberly leads an active lifestyle. He can often be seen mowing the lawn of his Monticello home.