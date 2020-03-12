The ongoing global pandemic known to the public as COVID-19 (Coronavirus) has caused a great deal of concern amongst lawmakers and citizens alike.

In a special address Wednesday night President Donald Trump stated that his administration was taking precautions to prevent the spread of the virus, and making every effort to provide relief to those affected by the pandemic.

Last week an emergency funding bill was passed by Congress. The bill allocates money to several different agencies to help combat the virus. Locally, Louisiana will receive a hefty sum of money to join the fight against COVID-19 thanks to that emergency funding package.

Congressman Mike Johnson announced on Wednesday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is awarding $7,805,064.60 to Louisiana to assist the state in fighting the World Health Organization has officially dubbed a pandemic.

“My top priority is ensuring our health care providers have the resources they need to keep Louisianians safe and healthy,” said Johnson. “I’m grateful Congress was able to come together to pass this important measure, and I will continue working to support our state and local partners who are on the front lines of this coronavirus response.”

The Centers for Disease Control and prevention have made suggestions for people to keep from catching and spreading the virus:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily

Use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol

Stay home from work if you are sick

Only wear a facemask if you are sick

More tips for disease prevention, as well as new information about COVID-19, are available online at www.CDC.gov.





