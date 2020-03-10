On March 10, 2020, at approximately 12:59hrs, DeRidder Police Department received a complaint from DeRidder High School officials regarding a suspicious person and vehicle in the front parking lot area of the High School. Upon Officers arrival, they made contact with the person and vehicle; following their investigation, Krishon T. Selma 18 years of age, from New Llano, LA, was arrested.

Selma was arrested for carrying a firearm in a firearm free zone, illegal carrying of a firearm and possession of a firearm with obliterated serial number. Investigation also revealed Selma was only on campus to pick up a student to give him a ride home.

DeRidder Police, in conjunction with School Officials, want to assure everyone that the incident was handled swiftly and safely. The investigation is still ongoing.