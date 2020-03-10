The LSU AgCenter has issued a call for entries for photographs for its 2021 Get It Growing calendar.

This gives amateur and professional photographers the chance to have their photos selected for the calendar.

AgCenter faculty selects around 40 photos for the calendar, said Elma Sue McCallum, the project coordinator.

The deadline for entry submission is April 17, 2020.

“The LSU AgCenter is a great resource for lawn and garden information and educational programs, and the Get It Growing calendar is a popular source for gardening tips and beautiful photos of flowers, plants and gardens,” McCallum said. “The calendar has become the ‘must-have’ item for gardening enthusiasts, and it’s great for anyone on your gift list.”

If a photographer's image is selected for a monthly page, they receive five copies of the published calendar and their name will be published alongside the photo.

Other contributors to the calendar will be listed with their photos, and they will receive two copies of the published calendar.

All photo submission entries must be high-resolution digital images and must be submitted through the online submission process or CD.

All images must be original work and must be submitted by the photographer.

Each person is asked to limit their entries to 25 or fewer images.

The submission guidelines and online submission process can be found at www.LSUAGCenter.com/GetitGrowingCalendar.